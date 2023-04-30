Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Drops By 19.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Esprit Trading Up 4.6 %

ESPGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.

Get Esprit alerts:

About Esprit

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers apparels, accessories, lifestyle, and other products for women, men, and kids under the Esprit and edc brand names. It operates through retail stores, wholesale partners, and online platforms.

Receive News & Ratings for Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.