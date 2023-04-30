Short Interest in Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Drops By 19.8%

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Esprit Trading Up 4.6 %
ESPGY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,352. Esprit has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.18.
About Esprit
