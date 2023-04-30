Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Increases By 22.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $102.48.

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQEW. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

