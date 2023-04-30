Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Increases By 22.6%

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the March 31st total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a 12 month low of $79.73 and a 12 month high of $102.48.
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Company Profile
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQEW was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.