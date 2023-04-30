Short Interest in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Rises By 37.5%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSLL traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

