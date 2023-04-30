Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Increases By 17.6%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 279,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 469.1 days.

goeasy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $71.47 on Friday. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.13.

Get goeasy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHMEF. TD Securities lowered their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.