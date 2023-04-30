Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Increases By 39.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,725,400 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 31st total of 3,385,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,627.0 days.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

GWLLF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 1,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,277. Great Wall Motor has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

