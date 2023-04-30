Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Drops By 34.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,835.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 471,007 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 727.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 133,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,046. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

