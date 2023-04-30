Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Grows By 14.6%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the March 31st total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,738,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,166. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.56. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.21.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

