Short Interest in Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Expands By 38.7%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

KNCAY stock remained flat at $8.14 during trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $8.95.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Research analysts forecast that Konica Minolta will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of multi-functional peripherals (MFPs), printers, electronic materials, and equipment for healthcare systems and industries. It operates through the following segments: Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, Industrial Business, and Others.

