Short Interest in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Grows By 37.1%

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the March 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

LCNB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 22,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,576. The company has a market cap of $172.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.69. LCNB has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.54.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCNB. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of LCNB by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of LCNB by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 526,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

