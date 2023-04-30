Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Rises By 28.8%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.
Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $14.41 on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.75.
Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile
