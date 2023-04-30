Short Interest in Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Rises By 28.8%

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Mahindra & Mahindra Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAHMF remained flat at $14.41 on Friday. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Mahindra & Mahindra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.