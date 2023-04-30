Short Interest in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Increases By 22.4%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 939,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 374,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.37. 297,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,856. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.60. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,071,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

