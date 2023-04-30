Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Increases By 23.8%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDM Permian Price Performance
Shares of MDMP traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 146,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average of 0.03. MDM Permian has a 52 week low of 0.01 and a 52 week high of 0.11.
MDM Permian Company Profile
