Short Interest in Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Drops By 30.2%

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYFGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the March 31st total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.6 days.

Mercialys Stock Performance

MEIYF stock remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Friday. Mercialys has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.18.

Mercialys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercialys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercialys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.