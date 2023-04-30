Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 20.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsui Chemicals stock remained flat at $12.52 during trading on Friday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.
Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui Chemicals (MITUY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.