Short Interest in Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Expands By 20.0%

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Mitsui Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals stock remained flat at $12.52 during trading on Friday. 51 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Mitsui Chemicals Company Profile

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

