Short Interest in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Increases By 13.0%

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Momentus

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Momentus stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 117,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Momentus Stock Performance

MNTSW stock remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 11,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,936. Momentus has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08.

