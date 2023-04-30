Short Interest in Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Increases By 15.0%

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 244,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPNKF remained flat at $55.55 during midday trading on Friday. Nippon Shinyaku has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nippon Shinyaku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Nippon Shinyaku Company Profile

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food segments. It offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, otorhinolaryngology, and other diseases.

