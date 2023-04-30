Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 16.2%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXP. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.3 %
NXP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. 86,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,660. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $14.94.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
