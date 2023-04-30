Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Rises By 43.2%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

JSD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 65,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,009. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSD. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,909 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 97.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,234 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 80,137 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $253,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 62,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1,303.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.