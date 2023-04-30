Short Interest in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Rises By 43.2%

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
JSD traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 65,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,009. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD)
