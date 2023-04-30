Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 19.9%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,329,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 14,458,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.

Paladin Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 135,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Paladin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Paladin Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Paladin Energy Ltd. engages in the development and operation of uranium mines. It operates through the following segments: Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia. The Exploration segment focuses on developing, exploration, and evaluation projects. The Namibia and Malawi segments involve in the production and sale of uranium from the mines located in these geographic regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.