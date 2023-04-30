Short Interest in Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Rises By 19.9%

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,329,400 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the March 31st total of 14,458,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 482,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.9 days.
Paladin Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PALAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 135,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,407. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Paladin Energy has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.69.
Paladin Energy Company Profile
