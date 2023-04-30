Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Grows By 17.6%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 775,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

PRMRF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.94. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.0924 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Paramount Resources

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

