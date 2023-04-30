Short Interest in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Expands By 16.9%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 562,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 480,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

PDF Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PDFS stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. 134,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,791. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.51 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. PDF Solutions has a 1 year low of $19.34 and a 1 year high of $43.25.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at PDF Solutions

Several research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $96,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,494.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $455,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,579.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,883 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PDF Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

