Short Interest in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Increases By 21.6%

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP John P. Babcock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $152,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,292.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 3,280 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,810.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,810.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,312,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,833,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 856,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 37,005 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 359.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 711,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 556,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

PGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 81,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,396. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $473.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.32 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

(Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the Banking and Peapack Private segments. The Banking segment is involved in the delivery of loan and deposit products to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.