Short Interest in Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Rises By 19.8%

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,677,900 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 14,752,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 335.4 days.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,723. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.50.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0821 dividend. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.33%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEYUF. Raymond James downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.