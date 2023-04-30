Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Expands By 15.5%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,890,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 785,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

NYSE POR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,080. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

