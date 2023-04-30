Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Decreases By 26.7%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Price Performance

Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.45.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative net margin of 354.91% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 810,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 60,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 729,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

