Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Increases By 14.5%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the March 31st total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of RCM Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of RCM Technologies stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RCM Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 61.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.