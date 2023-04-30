Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Drops By 15.6%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the March 31st total of 398,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 226,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $1,016,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,475,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,857 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,727,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $14.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.72. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.