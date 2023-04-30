Short Interest in Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Grows By 22.7%

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of RONI stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.33. 73,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,658. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. Rice Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RONI. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $255,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

