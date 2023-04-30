Short Interest in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX) Decreases By 46.8%

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the March 31st total of 464,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Safe & Green Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGBX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,924. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Safe & Green has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Safe & Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Safe & Green stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SGBX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Safe & Green at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.25% of the company’s stock.

Safe & Green Company Profile

Safe & Green Holdings Corp. is a design and construction services company, which engages in the provision of code engineered cargo shipping containers. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Medical, Development, and Corporate and Support. The Construction Services segment includes the manufacturing of unit SG ECHO and other modules projects.

