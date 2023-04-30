Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 21.1%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SeaChange International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

