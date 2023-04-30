Short Interest in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Expands By 21.1%

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,100 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 241,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. Its products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.
