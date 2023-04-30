Short Interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Drops By 21.4%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 0.6 %

Silvercorp Metals stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,177. The company has a market capitalization of $645.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $4.20.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $58.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 258.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

