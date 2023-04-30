Short Interest in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Decreases By 21.8%

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SPGI traded up $7.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,506. S&P Global has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

