Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Rises By 16.4%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 539,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 482.7 days.

Straumann Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.20. The company had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 485. Straumann has a 12-month low of $85.52 and a 12-month high of $160.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.55.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

