Short Interest in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Rises By 13.6%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 6.9 %

SMCI stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $673,430. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,901.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after purchasing an additional 360,975 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

