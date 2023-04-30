Short Interest in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Increases By 14.8%

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 925,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 1,547,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $43.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $32.83.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 16,505 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $650,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 16,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.