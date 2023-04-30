Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Expands By 52.3%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors grew its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 80,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 900,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 713.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

