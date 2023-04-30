Short Interest in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Expands By 52.3%

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the March 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.20.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
