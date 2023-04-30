Short Interest in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expands By 13.7%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the March 31st total of 9,890,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Vertiv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $853,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vertiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of VRT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.92. 5,048,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,390. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97.
VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.
Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.
