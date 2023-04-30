Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Decreases By 15.2%

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the March 31st total of 398,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 581,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2,606.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 442,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 425,899 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,226,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 148,096 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 616,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 113,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.93.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II operates as a closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income. It invests in a diversified portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.