Short Interest in WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Grows By 22.5%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the March 31st total of 76,900,000 shares. Approximately 33.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WE shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on WeWork from $9.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on WeWork from $7.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Get WeWork alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WeWork by 35.5% during the third quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 41,320 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in WeWork by 87.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 52,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its position in WeWork by 130.7% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Stock Performance

WE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,578,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,742. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.63. WeWork has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.56.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WeWork will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WeWork Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.