Short Interest in Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Increases By 22.4%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 31st total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Yangarra Resources Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS YGRAF opened at $1.33 on Friday. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.
About Yangarra Resources
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yangarra Resources (YGRAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.