Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Reaches $209.45 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $209.45 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,540.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00305624 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00534762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00067661 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.82 or 0.00409228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003495 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001085 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,908,552,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

