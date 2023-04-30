SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.
