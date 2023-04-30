Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Silgan also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.95 EPS.

Silgan Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SLGN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 707,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised Silgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Silgan from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silgan presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $650,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

