Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Silicom by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 576,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its position in Silicom by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 39,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,186,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silicom by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Stock Performance

Silicom stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. 24,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,251. Silicom has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43. The company has a market cap of $232.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.19 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on SILC shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Silicom

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.