Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $238.00 million-$248.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.55 million.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $139.30. 828,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,224. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $257.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $112,140.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 38.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

