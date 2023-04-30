Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 532,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

SILK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $44.02 on Friday. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,483 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,903.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony M. Chou sold 13,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $715,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,469 shares of company stock worth $4,751,946. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 925,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,933,000 after purchasing an additional 560,131 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 625.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 316,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,872,000 after acquiring an additional 235,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M.

