Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stake Cut by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,765 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $113.32 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.63 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.43%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.