SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Cap of $397.65 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $397.65 million and $28.60 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001120 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,282,847,949 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,421,357 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,282,847,949.0392976 with 1,214,421,357.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.33779183 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $26,110,564.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

