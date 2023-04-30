Skorpios Trust Has $179.30 Million Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Skorpios Trust cut its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,271,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636,000 shares during the period. Akero Therapeutics comprises 57.0% of Skorpios Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Skorpios Trust owned about 0.07% of Akero Therapeutics worth $179,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,620,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $1,166,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,103.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,250. 10.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.73. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 18.61, a current ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

