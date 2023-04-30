Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in April

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the March 31st total of 117,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Small Pharma Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,163. Small Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

